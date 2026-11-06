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David W. Marshall: God don’t like ugly
8 days ago
There is an African proverb that says, “The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.’’. It is the feeling of invisibility being felt by our youth. It is where they feel disregarded or overlooked by society. During the 2015 riot in Baltimore, the late Congressman Elijah Cummings was walking the streets in West Baltimore to de-escalate the civil unrest that took place following the arrest and subsequent death of Freddie Gray in police custody.
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