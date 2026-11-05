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THDA and Oak Ridge Housing Authority celebrate preservation projects
By Jim Miller,6 days ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 5, 2026) – On Thursday, November 5, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) joined Oak Ridge Housing Authority (ORHA) to celebrate the Oak Ridge Preservation Project, a multi-site rehabilitation project for 70 public housing units. The development was financed in part through low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) awarded by THDA.