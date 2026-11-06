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Exercise Alters Nearly Half of Expressed Genes in Certain Tissues
By Rhianna-lily Smith,8 days ago
A multiomics atlas revealed widespread tissue-specific adaptations to endurance exercise. We are constantly told that physical activity is good for us, but modern science is only now mapping the beneficial cellular changes happening beneath the skin. Researchers at the Salk Institute have built a comprehensive multiomics atlas of exercise using...