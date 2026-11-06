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Lakers Injury Report: Adou Thiero Available, Sandro Mamukelashvili Questionable Vs. Trail Blazers
By Gabriel Arteaga,8 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Friday night’s Emirates NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena and for the first time this season, second-year wing Adou Thiero is available. Thiero missed the first nine games of the year due to a left knee injury but had began to ramp up this week for a potential return by practicing with the organization’s G League affiliate.