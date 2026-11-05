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Luka Doncic Explains Incident With Official That Led To Fan Ejection In Lakers’ Win Over Kings
By Gabriel Arteaga,7 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers continued to roll with a 116-103 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, led by yet another dominant performance from Luka Doncic. The six-time All-Star dropped another 40-piece on 11-of-23 shooting and added nine rebounds to go along with seven assists in 35 minutes. With the Lakers holding a comfortable lead late in the third quarter, Doncic noticed a fan throw the ball hard to an official after picking it up.