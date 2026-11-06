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Key Gene Maintains Lifelong Supply of Bone-Healing Stem Cells
8 days ago
The action of a key gene is required to maintain a lifelong supply of stem cells that make bone healing possible, a new study finds. These immature cells are known to get the signal to either continually divide to make more copies of themselves (self-renewal) as a ready pool of replacements, or to mature into cells with a specific function like bone-building. Once they mature, they generally cannot reverse the process, so the supply of stem cells is limited. Such pools become even more depleted as people age.