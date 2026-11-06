undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Four-flute/Four-hole Gundrill for High-production Deep Hole Drilling
8 days ago
The new tool from Star Cutter Co. is ideal for drilling compacted graphite iron and cast iron components, including engine blocks, cylinder heads, crankshafts, camshafts, and other auto applications. Star Cutter Company has introduced a Four-Flute/Four-Hole Gundrill designed to increase productivity and tool life in high-production deep hole drilling. The...