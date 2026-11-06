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Milltronics Unveils new Procobots Integration
8 days ago
At IMTS 2026, the Milltronics VM3020IL performance vertical machining center was paired with a Procobots UR15 ProFeeder automation system. During IMTS 2026, Milltronics announced that its CNC machines can now be directly integrated with automation from Procobots. Visitors to the company’s booth saw the new solution in action through a Milltronics VM3020IL performance vertical machining center paired with a Procobots UR15 ProFeeder automation system.