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Spectrum Is Giving Free Gigabit Speed So You Can Pre-Load GTA 6 Faster
By Ray Ampoloquio,5 days ago
Downloading Grand Theft Auto VI is the focus of a free speed promotion from Spectrum, an internet provider based in the United States. Spectrum is giving eligible customers a free "Gig Speed Lift" from November 9 to November 30, a temporary boost built around one job, downloading GTA 6 fast. Rockstar Games' launch has officially become an internet-infrastructure event.