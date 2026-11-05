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New Jersey Mandatory Player Behavioral Monitoring
3 days ago
New Jersey has introduced mandatory player behavioral monitoring requirements for online casinos and sports betting operators, making it the first US state to establish legally enforceable, data-driven standards for identifying and addressing potentially harmful gambling activity. Announced on October 20 by Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), the regulations require licensed operators to assess customer behavior against specific financial and activity thresholds. Companies must investigate accounts that trigger warning indicators and intervene when reviews identify potential gambling-related harm.