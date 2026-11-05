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Foose Performance Unveils C7-Inspired Rolling Chassis for C2 & C3 Corvettes!
By Michael S. Palmer,5 days ago
Developed with The Magnaflow Group, the rolling chassis & suspensions modernize C2 (1963–1967) and C3 (1968–1982) Corvettes. Chip Foose — the hot rodding poster boy for huge wheels, bold styling, and contrasting colors — needs no introduction. But what you may not know is that Foose Performance is now a subsidiary of The Magnaflow Group, a growing industry titan of performance and suspension brands merged with a core exhaust and catalytic converter business. This week at SEMA 2026, Foose and Magnaflow unveiled a custom-engineered rolling chassis designed to modernize the handling, braking, and engine swappability of both the C2 (1963–1967) and C3 (1968–1982) Corvette generations.