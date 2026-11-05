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Mount Vernon Loses Marie Louise Bistro After Nearly 20 Years on Charles Street
By Ahmed Hassan,7 days ago
Marie Louise Bistro has closed after almost two decades in Mount Vernon, owner Marie Ransome confirmed Wednesday. The French-inspired restaurant at 904 N. Charles St. had been a fixture of the Baltimore neighborhood since 2008, according to The Baltimore Banner, and its sudden absence leaves another empty storefront on a strip that has seen more than its share this year.