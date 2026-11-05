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Women underrepresented across higher education leadership in Utah, nationally
By Logan Stefanich KSL,7 days ago
LOGAN — For the last decade-plus, research has shown that women serving in higher education-based leadership roles lead to improved outcomes for students, faculty, staff and communities as a whole. The catch?. Women remain underrepresented in many of higher education's most influential and important roles — presidencies, chief academic...