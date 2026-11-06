undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Preview: No. 4 UConn men’s basketball vs. No. 11 Michigan | TNT, 8:00 p.m. ET
By Dan Madigan,8 days ago
UConn heads to Boston looking for revenge from last year’s national title game. UConn men’s basketball’s first big game hits on Friday night, as the Huskies head to Boston’s TD Garden to take on defending champion Michigan in a rematch of last year’s national championship game. The Wolverines got the better of the Huskies in that matchup, handing UConn its first-ever loss in a national title game.