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Bruins Advance to Region Championship with Win over Trinity College of Jacksonville
5 days ago
The top-seeded Bruins begin the region tournament with a dominant 5-0 win over the #4 seed Trinity College of Jacksonville. ""The guys did an amazing job managing the emotions of a semifinal and I am so proud of their effort," Head Coach Greg Fulton said. "We have been performing really well the second half of the season and watching the boys put it together in the moments that matter. We focus on recovery and a final!"