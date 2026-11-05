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Dermalog joins NIST FastCAP list for contactless fingerprint biometrics
By Ayang Macdonald,4 days ago
German biometrics provider Dermalog has qualified for the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Fast Capture (FastCAP) program, which evaluates technologies for capturing all ten fingerprints without physical contact with a scanner. The company met the requirements outlined in NIST Special Publication 500-339. Contactless fingerprints can differ...