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What Will Democrats Investigate Once They Control Congress?
By Gordon Robison,6 days ago
As election returns rolled in Tuesday evening at the office of Robert Garcia, the California congressman posted a terse statement:. Garcia, who is likely to chair the House Oversight Committee come January, may have been the most blunt, but he is hardly the only member of the incoming Democratic majority who has a list of things he wants to investigate once Democrats take control of Congress and get the subpoena power that comes with being in the majority.