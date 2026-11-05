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North Carolina man charged with aiding suicide after Lugoff crossbow death, sheriff says
By Alyse Rhue,7 days ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 37-year-old North Carolina man has been charged with helping a person commit suicide after a deadly crossbow incident in Kershaw County, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. Authorities charged Bradley Thompson, 37, after an investigation involving the sheriff's office, the Kershaw County...