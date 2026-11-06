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Lion Volleyball Outlasts UTRGV in Five-Set Victory
9 days ago
EDINBURG – Despite conference-leading UT Rio Grande Valley winning two sets in a row to force a fifth, the East Texas A&M University volleyball team downed the Vaqueros 3-2 on Thursday night at the UTRGV Field House. The Lions won the opening two sets 25-22, 25-22, dropped the next two 18-25, 22-25, and closed the match 15-12. The Lions remain alive for a postseason berth with the win, improving to 4-9 in Southland Conference play and 10-16 overall, while the Vaqueros fell to the Lions for the first time since joining the conference and are now 10-3 in conference play and 14-10 overall.