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Miami University’s Farmer School Lands Up To $100 Million From Its Namesake Family
By Marc Ethier,8 days ago
The family that built Cintas Corp. is making its biggest bet yet on Miami University’s business school. The Farmer Family Foundation plans to give the Farmer School of Business as much as $100 million over the next decade, Miami President Gregory Crawford announced, with the first $55 million coming in the next three years. The university says the donation is the largest in its 217-year history and one of the three biggest ever made to a public undergraduate business school in the United States.