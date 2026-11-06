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Extreme Weather Colorado Southwest Flooding One Family's Loss
By Brittany Peterson - AP,9 days ago
Uninsured and flooded out, a Colorado man worries if life will be normal again. Matthew Martinez has lived nearly all his 60 years on a piece of property on the Navajo River and never saw severe flooding until now. In the past two weeks, the Navajo River surged twice through his home and outbuildings in far southwestern Colorado. Martinez has been out of town for knee surgery. Getting back through the mud required a four-wheel-drive and patience. He estimates $200,000 in damage and says he has never been eligible for flood insurance because he lives so close to the river and he is worried that things will “never be normal again.”