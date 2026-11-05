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LIV and Let Die: Rival League Tells Bankruptcy Court It Will Wind Down Operations
By Doug Ferguson and Stephen Whyno, Associated Press,4 days ago
"BC Partners Credit supported a transaction that aligned the interests of players and investors, offering a credible path toward building a sustainable future for LIV Golf," BC Partners said in a statement. "While there was great support for the league, we are disappointed that mutually acceptable terms could not be reached among the various stakeholders."