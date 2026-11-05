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Youth-council sessions begin
By Ashley Andre Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council,4 days ago
Randy Romanski, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, kicked off Sept. 17 the seventh Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council term. The virtual session included presentations and discussion. People are also reading…. Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of...