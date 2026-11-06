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Preparing for winter roads: What Colorado drivers need to know before traveling
By Bentley Yanke-Killion,8 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) -- As winter driving season gets underway, drivers across the Western Slope are being encouraged to make sure their vehicles are ready for colder temperatures and changing road conditions. While Grand Junction may not always experience heavy snowfall, drivers traveling over the mountains toward Denver or...