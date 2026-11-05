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Rock Legends RUSH Announce Sphere Residency
By XS ROCK,7 days ago
Rock Legends RUSH Announce Sphere Residency…Check out the tour dates below for the band’s performance at the world-famous Sphere in Las Vegas. Rush shared the following info: Today, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees and RUSH co-founders Geddy Lee (on bass, keys, and vocals) and Alex Lifeson (on guitar and vocals) have announced RUSH’s five-date residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The band will perform on May 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30. Each night the band will play a set of fan favorites and greatest hits from across their catalogue in celebration of RUSH’s music, legacy, and the life of the late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.