undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Texas is blue’: Ted Cruz reacts to James Talarico’s historic Senate win as lone remaining statewide Republican
By Ashley Pinson,6 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) — Following a historic midterm shift in Texas politics, Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz called the 2026 election results a “Watergate-level repudiation” for the GOP after Democrat James Talarico secured a decisive victory in the U.S. Senate race. According to reporting from CBS Texas,...