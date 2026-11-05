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Winneconne School Board clerk submits responses to recall complaint
By Jonathan Krause,4 days ago
WINNECONNE, Wis. — Winneconne School Board Clerk Kari Flagg defends her decision to invalidate recall petitions against two fellow board members. In filings with the state Elections Commission, Flagg claims that the forms filed by organizers of the recalls against board President Kati Calewarts and Vice President Dean Ackmann were not filled out completely, and therefore a signature-gathering period never legally started.