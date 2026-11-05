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New committee seeks to help residents impacted by spring flooding, July tornado [AUDIO]
By Landen Moore,5 days ago
MENASHA, Wis. — A new committee seeks to help residents impacted by the spring flooding and July 27 tornado. The Calumet-Outagamie-Winnebago Long-Term Recovery Committee will provide resources to those with needs ranging from finances to mental health support. Committee director Christina Muller says the goal is to reach all...