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Jeremy Gaskill on what Medicaid changes mean for Geisinger Health Plan
6 days ago
Geisinger Health Plan expects Medicaid enrollment to fall roughly 10% as H.R. 1 takes effect, President Jeremy Gaskill says, though the timing is still unclear. Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) expects its Medicaid membership to shrink as federal changes reduce the pool of eligible Pennsylvanians, according to Jeremy Gaskill, the plan’s president. Medicaid accounts for just over half of GHP’s roughly 500,000 members, and Gaskill said a projected decline of a little over 10% in that population is directionally accurate, though not final. Gaskill joined GHP in February after more than two decades at Humana. The plan is part of Geisinger, a nonprofit, 10-hospital system based in Danville, Pennsylvania.