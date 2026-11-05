undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A guide to hosting Friendsgiving: Tips for food, décor and entertaining
By Michael,3 days ago
Now that it’s November, we start to look forward to the holidays. Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to gather with family, but the holiday season also offers an opportunity to celebrate friendships and create new traditions. Friendsgiving has become a popular way to bring friends together close to Thanksgiving Day, giving everyone a chance to share a meal, enjoy one another’s company and express gratitude.