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Fayetteville State Volleyball Ranks No. 6 in Atlantic Region Before CIAA Tournament
By Autumn Wingate,5 days ago
Fayetteville State University's women's volleyball team sits sixth in the latest NCAA Division II Atlantic Region NPI rankings. The rankings count matches played through Sunday, Nov. 1. The Broncos have two regular-season matches left. Fayetteville State holds an NPI value of 56.382. That number pushed the team up nationally in...