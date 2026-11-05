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Summit County ski resorts delay openings due to warm weather
By Christine Ricciardicricciardi@denverpost.com,4 days ago
A couple of Colorado ski resorts that were planning to welcome locals to the slopes this weekend have delayed opening day due to warm weather that hindered snowmaking. Breckenridge Ski Resort will not open Friday as previously scheduled, spokesperson Emily Kowalenko said by email Thursday. The resort is not targeting a different date, but instead hopes to open “as soon as conditions allow.”