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Looking ahead to 2028: Arizona voters to decide presidential, Senate, and state legislature seats
5 days ago
With the 2026 midterms concluding, preparations are turning toward the 2028 election when voters will select a new president, among various other political offices. Arizona voters will also decide on a U.S. Senate seat, all nine congressional seats, all state legislature districts, and three Corporation Commission seats. Democratic Sens. Mark...