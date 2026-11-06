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Women’s Cross County: Macalester Takes Trip to Northfield for the Cannon River Closer
By Macalester Athletic Staff,7 days ago
Northfield, Minn. – The Macalester College women's cross country team competed at the Cannon River Closer at St. Olaf on Thursday, Nov. 5. The Scots finished in second place with 47 points, 31 more than the first-place Ole's who finished with 16 The Cannon River Closer is the last meet of the season before the NCAA North Regional Meet on Saturday, Nov. 14.