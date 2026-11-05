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‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Staple ‘Died Suddenly But Peacefully in His Sleep’: Talk Show Host Shares Emotional Tribute
By Aidan Lambourne,5 days ago
Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the sudden death of Matthew Wright, her longtime executive producer and a beloved fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Wright died on October 30, 2026, at the age of 52. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news through a fundraising page created to support his loved ones....