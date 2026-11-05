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CNN Anchor Quits, Teases Big Move
By Sa’iyda Shabazz,7 days ago
Bianna Golodryga, CNN’s global-affairs journalist, recently announced that she is moving on to new career opportunities. Golodryga made the announcement on X. “After nine wonderful years at CNN, I’ve decided to leave for an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I’m grateful for the experiences, friendships and support from fabulous colleagues during my CNN years. Exciting news to share very soon!” she wrote.