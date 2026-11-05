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The Ripple Effect: Mapping Federal Investments in Flood-Protection Work
5 days ago
Virginia Beach neighborhoods saw meaningful reductions in flood risk from stormwater and dredging projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The act was passed in 2021 to support pandemic recovery and help communities invest in infrastructure. It provided $44.8 million that the City used to maintain and restore drainage systems and lake conditions.