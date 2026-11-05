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Pepperdine’s Applied Behavior Analysis Master’s Program Earns Five-Year APBA Accreditation
5 days ago
Pepperdine’s Applied Behavior Analysis Master’s Program Earns Five-Year APBA Accreditation. The Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis program is the first to receive accreditation from the Association for Professional Behavior Analysts’ Accreditation Board. Pepperdine University’s Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis (MSABA) program has earned...