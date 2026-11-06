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Offensive glass costly for Demons in loss at Mississippi State
By Jason Pugh, Associate AD for Media Relations,8 days ago
Box Score STARKVILLE, Mississippi – Sluggish offensive starts to each half forced the Northwestern State men's basketball team into an uncomfortable position Thursday night. Coupled with a Mississippi State front line that controlled the offensive glass, the Demons were unable to overcome the tough stretches, falling to the Bulldogs, 82-44, inside Humphrey Coliseum.