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DOJ files civil lawsuit against Penn State over tuition policy for undocumented students
By Ryan Graffius/Gary Sinderson,7 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WJAC) — The United States Department of Justice is suing Penn State, alleging that the university has violated federal law by allowing undocumented students to receive reduced tuition rates. In the 14-page lawsuit filed Thursday, the DOJ states that federal law "prohibits any illegal aliens from...