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Protecting North Atlantic right whales as calving season begins off southern coasts
2 days ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A new season is getting underway off the Georgia coast, bringing the possibility of some very special visitors: North Atlantic right whales. The critically endangered whales are beginning their annual migration south from feeding grounds off New England and Canada, traveling more than 1,000 miles to reach their only known calving grounds.
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