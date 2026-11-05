undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dunkin’ Doomsday Donut Review: We Faced Doctor Doom’s Breakfast So You Don’t Have to Face It Alone
By Jon Self,4 days ago
We tried the Dunkin Doomsday Donut, the cotton candy Avenging Donut, hero and villain Munchkins, and the Wakandan Daydream Refresher, which cost $4.99. Yes, we have some thoughts! Also, please forgive us that this weekday noon dining review does not come from a theme park. Still, Avengers: Doomsday at Dunkin’ calls to any Marvel fan. #WakandaForever.