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France protests widen
6 days ago
Let's go to France now, where the protests that began almost two months ago with students demonstrating for better education conditions - those protests have now widened to include unions, public sector workers, all kinds of other people. Today, between 600,000 and a million people were in the streets of French cities. Those are the government and union figures. Thousands of workers also walked off their jobs in an accompanying general strike. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley was out there in the thick of it. We go to her now in Paris. Hey, Eleanor.