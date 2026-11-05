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Explora Journeys Opens Sales for Its Most Exclusive Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix De Monaco 2027
By Tim Cotroneo,7 days ago
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – November 5, 2026 – Following the opening of reservations for suites with three-day Grandstand access, Explora Journeys is pleased to announce that sales are now open for two of its most exclusive Formula 1® hospitality experiences aboard EXPLORA I during the FORMULA 1® LOUIS VUITTON GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2027. Returning to Port Hercule from June 2 to June 7, 2027, EXPLORA I will be the only ship of its kind docked in the harbor, placing guests alongside one of the world’s most prestigious sporting and social events. Guests can now secure F1® Paddock Club™ VIP Hospitality, starting from €37,000 per person, or Monaco Triple Crown Paddock Club™ Hospitality, starting from €40,000 per person, with both experiences including a five-night stay aboard EXPLORA I. With a limited number of places available, guests are encouraged to reserve early to secure their preferred experience.