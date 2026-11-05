undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Royalton Hotels & Resorts Brings “Now or Never” Savings to Black Friday
By Tim Cotroneo,7 days ago
ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, November 4, 2026 – With the winter travel season approaching, Royalton Hotels & Resorts is getting an early start on its biggest sale of the year, giving travelers more time to plan their next escape while securing some of the most anticipated vacation offers of the season. On November 4, the company will open early access to its Black Friday offers, giving travelers and travel advisors a head start on saving hundreds of dollars on stays across a portfolio spanning 28 resorts.