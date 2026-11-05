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“This is a tsunami”: Ro Khanna predicts about midterm results
By ANI,4 days ago
California [US], November 5, 2026: Following a stunning electoral setback for Republicans in the US midterm elections, prominent Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has predicted a sweeping Democratic resurgence, drawing parallels with the historic 2008 electoral wave. In a conversation with prominent Indian-American community leader and former Joe Biden administration adviser...
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