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Christmas Magic on Lake Como & Festive Escapes in the Italian Alps
By Tim Cotroneo,5 days ago
From the festive glow of Lake Como to the snow-covered peaks of the Italian Alps, R Collection Hotels is welcoming the winter season with a collection of seasonal experiences that invite travelers to discover a different side of Italy. This year’s programme spans an expanded Christmas Garden at Villa Cipressi, festive dining and holiday celebrations across the portfolio, and Alpine escapes in Courmayeur and La Thuile.