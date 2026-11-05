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ZenStay To Open a Boutique Hotel – Solvang Hus
By Tim Cotroneo,6 days ago
SOLVANG, Calif. (November 2026). Long before it was the Mirabelle Inn, the property at 409 First Street had a storybook beginning. Built as a bed and breakfast in the early 1990s, the Storybook Inn welcomed guests to rooms inspired by the fairy tales of Danish author Hans Christian Andersen. Over the decades the inn evolved along with Solvang itself, becoming the Mirabelle Inn, later serving as the guest house for Coquelicot Estate Vineyard, and earning a place on the Santa Ynez Valley dining scene as home to First & Oak.