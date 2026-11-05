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George Mason U celebrates the naming of the Anil and Anupama Sharma Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship
By a Staff Writer,4 days ago
The Costello College of Business at George Mason University, on October 29, 2026, formally celebrated the naming of the Anil and Anupama Sharma Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. According to a news release November 3, from GMU, the Sharma Center has fueled the growth of the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem since...
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