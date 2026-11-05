undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Wayward at Perry Lane Hotel Earns Prestigious Recognition
By Tim Cotroneo,5 days ago
SAVANNAH, GA (Nov. 5, 2026) – Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, is excited to announce that The Wayward, the hotel’s innovative cocktail bar, has earned a coveted 1 PIN distinction from The Pinnacle Guide, the global recognition system honoring excellence among the world’s best cocktail bars. Additionally, and further strengthening the hotel’s culinary and beverage program, Perry Lane Hotel recently appointed Braeden Lardeur as its Director of Food & Beverage, bringing more than 20 years of hospitality experience to the role.
2